It looks as if we're all set to receive another project from NBA YoungBoy. If the internet is to be believed, YoungBoy recently shared a partial tracklist to an album that is rumored to be released in April. Although YoungBoy remains under house arrest in Utah as his legal team continues to fight his federal weapons charges, the rapper has once again proven that he is resourceful when it comes to creating music wherever her can.

YoungBoy remains one of the most popular artists in Rap today with each of his releases—singles or albums—climbing the charts to No. 1 positions. He has been applauded for his YouTube takeover as one of the platform's most-viewed and top-ranked artists.

On Thursday (March 31), a photo showing a tracklist that is rumored to be YoungBoy's last album with Atlantic Records popped up online. The viral image of The Last Slimeto, an album that DJ Akademiks previously tweeted about, shows that the project will be stacked with 30 songs, but only the final 11 were revealed. It is unclear if YoungBoy plans on having any features on this one, but his dedicated fanbase wouldn't mind either way.

Meanwhile, YoungBoy and DaBaby's Better Than You continues to be a point of controversy. The record caused mayhem in Hip Hop as artists began releasing diss tracks and social media insults, but it seems to have dissipated in recent weeks. Check out a portion of The Last Slimeto's tracklist below.