If this news is to be believed, we may not have much more NBA YoungBoy music on the horizon. The Never Broke Again star has been under house arrest in Utah as he awaits his trial which reportedly begins sometime this summer. This all hasn't stopped YoungBoy from creating and releasing new music, even topping the charts and racking up numbers as if he was touring out records.

This week, DJ Akademiks offered an update on YoungBoy via a screenshot of a text exchange and according to the blogger, NBA may be edging close to the end of his Rap career.



Photo Provided By HNHH

In the text, it seems that YoungBoy let someone hear a new song and they told him, "I'm fw this one so far. We recordin today? You know we behind top." It took a couple of hours for the rapper to respond.

"Say I ain't fw this rap sh*t no mo, after this album I'm done as long as my family str8, ima be good 4 life," said YoungBoy. This comes as a shock to his fans, especially considering that YoungBoy is at the top of his game. While he did state he was done, he didn't rule out the possibility of returning at a later time when outside pressures dissipate.

Check out the message below and let us know if you think bowing out is the best thing for YoungBoy.