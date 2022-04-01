NBA Youngboy Offers A Taste Of What's To Come With "The Last Slimeto Sampler"

NBA Youngboy is out of prison and on house arrest but he's clearly putting his time inside to good use. He's already unveiled his project, Colors earlier this year, along with BETTER THAN YOU with DaBaby, and those two were only the warm-up. The rapper announced his new project, The Last Slimeto recently, which is expected to contain over two dozen songs.

Last night, the rapper unveiled the tracklist, which is expected to contain 30 songs in total. However, it seems like he's allowing fans to digest a third of the project before the Aug. 5th release date with The Last Slimeto Sampler. Containing previously the released single "I Hate Youngboy," the new project consists of the final 11 songs on The Last Slimeto.

Check out the latest from Youngboy Never Broke Again below.