Everyone has watched an episode of Maury once or twice. The daytime television show ran for a whopping 31 seasons and produced over 3,500 episodes. Its host, Maury Povich, was known for his willingness to ask thorough questions as well as crack a joke here and there-- and although his time on TV has come to an end, the 83-year-old still has the same energy.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

A couple of days ago, Maury took to Twitter to participate in a new trend where people rate others highly based on their looks, then accompany it with horrible characteristics. He tweeted, "He's a 10 but has 6 baby mamas."

This prompted India Royale, fiancé and baby mother to Lil Durk, to respond jokingly, saying, "I feel like he sneak dissing a lil bit." Her statement is backed up by the fact that Durk's six kids are mothered by five different women. While that may be a lot, India admitted that she wants more by the "What Happened to Virgil" artist and that he loves seeing her pregnant.

A fan commented, "Me personally...," causing India to share, "If it ain't directed it ain't respected. Ima let him talk," with her 288,000 followers.

After catching her response to his initial post, the television personality hopped in her replies to be even shadier. "YB better," Maury wrote under her tweet.

India then tweeted, "Twitter is the best," followed by, "I hate when my tweets make it to Instagram. Boooo! Y'all are boring over there," which alluded that her posts were all in good fun and not to be taken seriously.

However, Maury didn't end his savagery there. He took to IG to post of picture of himself with the caption, "Turning that M into a W [100 emoji] #waury."