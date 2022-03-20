NBCUniversal's iconic talk show Maury will end after the conclusion of its 2021-22 season, the network announced on Sunday. Maury first premiered in 1991 under the title The Maury Povich Show.

The show's host, Maury Povich, says that he's been planning to retire for several years. Povich has hosted 31 seasons of the popular series which include more than 3,600 episodes.



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

“Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” he said. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, ‘Enough, already!'”

Maury is the latest talk show to announce it is coming to an end, following Judge Jerry, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and more which have all announced they will be concluding as well.

“Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” said Tracie Wilson, executive VP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. “Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

