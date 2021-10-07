They're one of the most celebrated Hip Hop couples, and it may be time for Lil Durk and India Royale to expand their family. The happy couple regularly takes to social media to share sweet messages about the other, especially Durk who praises his wife at every chance. Fans have often received tweets or posts about his love for India, and the couple is one of the most unproblematic romantic pairings in Hip Hop.

For those that follow India Royale online, they are often treated to the beauty mogul snapping back at critics who target her marriage, but today (October 6), she offered up family plans.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

India has two children, one with Durk, and she's looking to have more in the future.

"I want my next two kids back to back. Then I’m done," she tweeted. It seems as if this is an idea that Lil Durk approves of. "He would love that. He was never more obsessed with me when I was pregnant. Like on me, on me."

Durk reportedly has seven children in total, but he keeps their identities and the mothers of his children private—for the most part. The rapper previously stated that he is ready to welcome a son with India, as they already have a daughter together.



Twitter