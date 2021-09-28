The strength of Lil Durk and India Royale’s relationship has been flaunted heavily, by way of their frequent public devotion to one another. On Sunday, after Royale shared a status update on their relationship (“Happy wife, happy life,” she tweeted), a fan flocked to her replies to deliver a slight sub. “Suh you a baby momma,” the fan tweeted. It wasn’t long before Royale fired back, defending her and Durk’s relationship and making it known that the two are married.

“Loud & Wrong!” Royale responded. “We’re very much married est. November 2020.”

This isn’t the first time Durk or Royale have had to defend their relationship on social media. This past Mother’s Day, Royale deactivated her Twitter after fighting trolls’ attempts to discredit their bond. “I’m the BM, the mother, the obsession, lover, friend, authorized user on bank cards, and beneficiary. Talk to me nice b*tches,” she tweeted out back in May.

Screenshot via Twitter

Screenshot via Twitter

Durk and Royale started dating in 2017 and became engaged in 2018. A month after Durk’s proposal, Royale gave birth to the couple’s first child together-- their daughter, Willow Banks. Throughout their relationship, Durk has written and dedicated a number of songs and verses to his wife, and the pair have become known for their inseparable bond as real-life ride-or-dies. On Durk’s remix with Coi Leray on “No More Parties”, he declares, “Voice of the streets, plus me and India relationship goals.”

Earlier this month, Durk was also praised for using his verse on “In The Bible” off Drake’s Certified Lover Boy to shout out Royale and her cosmetics business: “India Royale Cosmetics, I’m just promotin’ my b*tch,” he says on the song. “Drake songs do a billion streams for sure, I’m just promotin’ her sh*t” (Read more about how Drake cosigned the verse here).

Durk and Royale have never been a couple to hide their love from the world.

Listen to Durk shout out his beloved on “In The Bible” below.