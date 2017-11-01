maury
- SportsShaq Bet Money On Episodes Of "Maury" During His NBA CareerShaq would bet with friends and teammates about who the father was in a particular episode.By Ben Mock
- TVIndia Says Maury Is Dissing Lil Durk, Maury RespondsMaury picked sides in the rap beef between Durk & YB after India came for him on Twitter.By Lawrencia Grose
- TV"Maury" To End After 31 Seasons, NBC Confirms"Maury" will end after the current season.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGunna Reigns As "The Maury Show" Tweets About "Pushin P""Maury" never misses an opportunity to capitalize on a pop culture moment.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMaury Reacts To Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting A Child With "Wild 'N Out" ModelMaury Povich chimes in after it was revealed that Nick Cannon is allegedly expecting another child.By Alex Zidel
- GramThe Weeknd Co-Signs This Meme From The Super BowlThe Weeknd co-signs one of the popular memes from his Super Bowl performance.By Alex Zidel
- GramBow Wow Suggests He Has A Son In New Song, Maury Offers To HelpMaury Povich offers to help after Bow Wow addresses alleged son claims. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAri Lennox Tells 'Maury' Twitter Account "F*ck You" Over Joke About NosesAri Lennox believed "The Maury Show" was making fun of black people's noses, so she sent a brief message to the popular talk show.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChuck D Suggests Maury, Jerry Springer Paid By Feds To Exploit Black PeopleChuck D shares his theory on the popularity of shows like Maury and Jerry Springer.By Aron A.
- WrestlingMaury Povich Offers To Settle WWE's Maria Kennellis' Baby Daddy DramaAs Mike and Maria Kanellis' baby drama ensues, Maury offers to intervene.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentPorsha Williams & Fiancé Dennis McKinley Celebrate Birth Of Baby GirlThe couple finally revealed their daughter's name.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentPregnant Porsha Williams & Fiancé Get A "You Are The Father" Gift From "Maury"The reality star is scheduled to give birth soon.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentMaury Offers Wendy Williams, Her Husband & His Alleged Mistress A DNA TestThe shade of it all!By Alex Zidel
- MusicMaury Offers Nicki Minaj & Cardi B A Free Lie Detector TestThe feud may be over but we still want this lie detector test to happen.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Says He's Tekashi 6ix9ine's Real Father: "No Wonder He Acts Like That"50 Cent claims paternity over Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicLil Wayne's Rumored Fatherhood Of 16-Year-Old Boy Confirmed As False Alarm"Lil Wayne... you are NOT the father!"By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMaury Hits The Breakfast Club, Talks His Legendary Series, Scandal & MoreThe iconic Maury Povich speaks. By Mitch Findlay