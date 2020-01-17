YoungBoy Never Broke Again looks to be preparing to drop his latest musical offering sooner rather than later. In a rather cryptic Tweet posted this Friday (Jan. 17), the "Slime Mentality" rapper eluded to the fact that he might be releasing a project in the coming weeks.

The Tweet simply stating, "FEB.21," has his followers and his rap peers questioning whether or not the "No Smoke" rapper will be dropping in the month of February.

While some rather disturbing footage of an allegedly inebriated NBA Youngboy surfaced recently, the 20-year-old rapper has been able to maintain focus when it comes to providing content for his devoted fellowship. Coming off the freshly released of visuals for his single "Makes No Sense,", dropping some heat entitled "Money Talk" alongside Rich The Kid, and previewing a new track he has lined up with Offset, there's a very strong possibility YoungBoy could be looking to follow up his 2019 mixtape, AI YoungBoy 2, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 200 Albums Chart.

Coming off an insanely lucrative and successful yeer, the Baton Rouge rapper is looking to continue his streak as one of the hottest rappers of this current generation. He's become one of the most consistent hip-hop acts to reach the forefront of the culture on his own terms and a new project could help him maintain his position in the game if he decides to drop a record at the top of the new year.

Check out NBA YoungBoy's mysterious Tweet below and let us know if you're looking forward to a new project coming from the Louisana rapper in the comment section below.