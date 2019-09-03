NBA YoungBoy Returns With Hard-Hitting Street Single "Slime Mentality"

You've got to put on for all the slimes that have stayed with you throughout all the hardships. During his short career, NBA YoungBoy has been in and out of jail and now, he's finally free again. Unfortunately, he remains on house arrest for violating his probation and with the terms ordered upon him, he will be unable to travel or perform any shows for the next year. His ankle monitor doesn't prevent him from dropping new music though!

The Baton Rouge rapper is officially back and he's wasting no time getting re-acquainted. Before he was locked up, YoungBoy was one of the most popular rappers in the world. It wasn't until "Old Town Road" blew up that the recording artist no lounger found his name on top of all other male artists on the YouTube charts. This weekend, he returned with the release of "Slime Mentality," a gritty cut that falls directly in line with the sort of vibes NBA YoungBoy has been dropping for the last twelve months. There is something about this kid that just screams consistency and it's what has his fans going crazy whenever he decides to grace us with new music.

The 38 Baby is back. What do you think of his latest?

Quotable Lyrics:

Peep your block and try to catch a n***a outside

I'm thuggin' for real, I tell ya' bitch I cross the low line, I'm 'bout mine, lets slang iron

Three run down with that Glock 9, muthafuck if they clutchin''

They all in trouble I'ma buss mine