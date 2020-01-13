YoungBoy Never Broke Again is one of the most popular artists in the world right now. However, it's not exactly a secret that he's dealt with his fair share of problems over the last couple of years. The 20-year-old superstar rapper sold more records than Juice WRLD, The Beatles, and a number of other musical acts last year, earning a spot in the Top Ten of 2019's best-selling artists. He's setting himself up for more of the same success in the new decade, teasing fresh music on his social media pages and hopefully, keeping his head screwed on correctly and staying out of trouble. After reconciling with his ex-girlfriend Iyanna Mayweather a few weeks ago, NBA YoungBoy was pictured in a studio video shared by the legendary boxer's daughter but fans are very worried and unsure of why Yaya would even share the footage.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Supporters of the Baton Rouge youngin are perplexed as to why Floyd Mayweather's daughter would post a video of her boyfriend, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, talking to walls in the studio. Perhaps this was his coping mechanism for when he was locked up behind bars or, maybe, he's got some underlying mental issues that prompt him to engage in legitimate conversations with non-existent beings. There's also a possibility that YB was under the influence of drugs or alcohol in the clip. Whatever the reason is, people are asking why YoungBoy is out here speaking to the walls.

Hopefully, NBA YoungBoy is able to work through whatever he's dealing with.

