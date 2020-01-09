Men lie, women lie, numbers don't. It's one thing to flex with millions of dollars of jewelry around your neck, designer clothes, foreign whips and a model on your arm. It's another to flex with sales figures, streaming numbers, video views, and the sort. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the undisputed king of YouTube, taking over the video-sharing platform in 2019 by nearly doubling everybody else's stats. Any given week, you would be able to observe just how much of a pull YB had on his fans, out-performing big names like Post Malone and Drake by a serious margin. With his sales now calculated for the entire year, it has been determined that he was the seventh best-selling artist of the entire year, placing just above some other big names.

At the top of Nielsen's calculations are Post Malone and Drake, who moved 4.6 million and 4.5 million units respectively. Billie Eilish appeared in the third spot with chart-favorites Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande rounding out the Top Five. Because of the popularity of Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen charted at No. 6 with NBA YoungBoy's 2.6 million units serving as enough for him to crack right beneath them. Closing out the list were Khalid, Juice WRLD, and, as always, The Beatles.

Like we said, it's one thing to flex with chains and diamonds. It's another to say you outsold The Beatles in any given year. Congratulations to YoungBoy Never Broke Again.



Gary Miller/Getty Images