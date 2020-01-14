YoungBoy Never Broke Again Readies His Next Hit In "Make No Sense" Video

"I feel like I'm Gucci Mane in 2006."

Is it possible to be known as the King of YouTube without dropping regular content for his fans to engage with? YoungBoy Never Broke Again regularly doubles his fellow recording artists in terms of video views, likes, and comments on the social video platform. His music videos are much of the reason why his star has become so elevated over the years and he has clear plans to continue proving why he's been so successful over there. After it was reported that the Baton Rouge rapper had scored more record sales than Juice WRLD and The Beatles last year, NBA YoungBoy is getting back to his rule of dominance by issuing the video for "Make No Sense," a standout off of AI YoungBoy 2.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new video for "Make No Sense" comes months after the release of his latest body of work, meaning that he could see potential in this track as his next single. If he does decide to push it, this could very well become one of his most popular songs to date. Just watching the clip, you'll find yourself shivering because of how frigid it is in the room YB dances throughout. Frequenting a trap house, a duo of baddies crushes up ice while baking soda surrounds them. Despite their lack of clothing, they do not appear to be too cold. NBA YoungBoy, on the other hand, is rocking a comfortable winter jacket to cover his skin.

What do you think of the new video?