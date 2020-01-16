Rich The Kid & YoungBoy Never Broke Again Are All About That "Money Talk"

Cash rules everything around Rich The Kid and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Both rappers have a soft spot for Benjamin Franklin, even using his likeness to influence their stage names. While Kentrell DeSean Gaulden vows to never be broke again in his life, Dimitri Roger wants the world to refer to him as "Rich." Claiming Atlanta and New York as his homes, 27-year-old Rich The Kid has been in the game for a minute. Over the last year, he's been chasing another runaway hit to complement his next full-length release and, with "Money Talk," he might have it.

After moving over to Republic Records, Rich The Kid is back on his grind, releasing solid musical efforts with lasting impact. Late last year, he hit us with "That's Tuff," a song that featured Quavo of the Migos. Now, he's back with another buzzing star in YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The two had been teasing this joint effort for weeks, posting photos with the other on social media and getting fans ready for what was about to hit them. What do you envision for RTK's 2020 campaign? Can he hit us with a classic?

Let us know what you think of the new track, which will be out internationally at midnight?

Quotable Lyrics:

And I told her I'm chasing a check, I'ma call her back

I ain't call in a week and I follow back

I got sticks in the Jeep, I want all of that

Lotta racks on my jeans, that's a hunnid, babe