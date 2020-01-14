Despite being the centerpiece of a recent disturbing video, Youngboy Never Broke Again has been hard at work on his upcoming album. We've already seen him connect with Rich The Kid, a man he previously deemed to be his "brother," to lay down a few tracks. Now, YoungBoy has posted some new footage of yet another collaboration, this time with Migos rapper Offset.

While the clip only reveals segments of the instrumental, it provides an interesting look at both Offset and YoungBoy's recording process. Structurally, it appears as if the song will find finds both parties trading bars in a back and forth capacity, at least to some extent. At one point, Offset raps "you know what it is, put the dope up in your cleavage." Another moment finds YoungBoy delivering spirited ad-libs, not unlike the iconic video of Waka Flaka screaming "BOW."

It sounds like the new song is going to be one of the year's first bangers, complete with a lively flip of 50 Cent's "Get In My Car" instrumental. The back-and-forth elements sound dope as hell, and this little clip did a fine job at piecing everything together. Consider us hyped for this untitled track, if and when it ultimately arrives. Are you excited to hear the full version?