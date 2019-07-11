mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mustard, YG, Quavo & Meek Mill Drop Black & White Visuals For "100 Bands"

Alex Zidel
July 11, 2019 13:52
The "Perfect Ten" cut gets a new video.

Mustard is hot off the release of his new album Perfect Ten and on there, there are some straight-up heaters that are more than summer-ready. Hailing from the West Coast, Mustard knows how to create a beat that will get people dropping the top to cruise down the Los Angeles freeway. The new album includes appearances from Nipsey Hussle, Migos, A$AP Rocky and more but one of the standout singles has been "100 Bands," which features Quavo, Meek Mill and YG. The song has just been given a new video for us all to enjoy and revisit just how fire this song actually is.

The black & white visuals are directed by Collin Tilley, who brought his vision to life with innovative edits and shots of money flying around the strip club. Despite the classical-style imagery being presented, the video is still pretty raunchy with plenty of twerking involved. The clip premiered earlier today and it's got people solidifying "100 Bands" as a summer strip club anthem.

Do you like the track more or less after watching the video? Peep it above.

