Mustard Drops His Anthem-Heavy "Perfect Ten" Project

When he announced that Perfect Ten would be released on June 28, Mustard told the Power 106's Liftoff Edition concert festival audience "I'm doing this sh*t for L.A.! We the best to ever do it." The famed music producer has delivered a star-studded, 10-track record that is carefully laced with tracks that are stand-alone, chart-worthy singles. Without question, the vibe of Perfect Ten is overwhelmingly west coast. There are obvious Atlanta, trap influences, especially on tracks like "100 Bands" featuring Quavo, YG, and Meek Mill, but the producer still is able to stay true to his Cali roots.

The complete list of features on Perfect Ten includes: 1takejay, Migos, ,A$AP Ferg, A$AP Rocky, YG, Tyga, NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Playboi Carti, Future, Quavo, Meek Mill, Young Thug, Gunna, Ella Mai, Ty Dola $ign, Roddy Ricch, and the late Nipsey Hussle. Mustard plans on making "them tuck they whole summer in" as he recently stated on Instagram. "I am the summer trust me I got us! Anthems on anthems on my album." Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro ft. 1takejay

2. Pure Water ft. Migos

3. On GOD ft. A$AP Ferg, A$AP Rocky, YG & Tyga

4. Baguettes in the Face ft. NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Playboi Carti

5. Interstate 10 ft. Future

6. 100 Bands ft. Quavo, YG & Meek Mill

7. Woah Woah ft. Young Thug & Gunna

8. Surface ft. Ella Mai & Ty Dolla $ign

9. Ballin’ ft. Roddy Ricch

10. Perfect Ten ft. Nipsey Hussle