A$AP Rocky, Tyga, YG & A$AP Ferg Collaborate On Mustard's "On GOD"

Usually, new music hits streaming services on Friday at midnight. Sometimes though, we've got to wait until later in the day to add the latest hits to our playlists. West Coast veteran Mustard has been preparing us for his upcoming album and today, he unleashes another new single for us to enjoy. Dropping "On GOD," Mustard has assembled a superteam made up of A$AP Ferg, YG, A$AP Rocky and Tyga.

Since we're talking about a Mustard song, we've got to go crazy over this beat one time. Mustard crafts a cinematic instrumental that's fitting for all four of the rappers who hopped on. A$AP Ferg starts us out with major flexes, spitting bars about how he hired an architect to build him a "big ass mansion" and how he's now planning expansions to the property. YG handles the next verse before A$AP Rocky jumps in for some fun. In the end, the beat switches up for Tyga to drop more subtle bars about his own lifestyle and the people he catches trying to bite his swag. Things gradually get back to where we were at the beginning for one final chorus.

Mustard was honoured in Los Angeles this week with June 19 officially being named Mustard Day for him. If ever you forget about how impactful the producer has been, just remember that fact. His new album Perfect Ten will be out on June 28.

Quotable Lyrics:

Your diamonds don't dance like this

You ain't got no soldiers taking no chance like this, on god

Now ain't nobody triller than this

Go anywhere around the world, nobody realer than this, on god