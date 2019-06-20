DJ Mustard's being recognized for his contributions to South Los Angeles. June 19th now marks Mustard Day in Los Angeles. Mustard was honored today with the declaration ceremony taking place at City Hall chambers. "I never would have imagined having a day in the city I was born and raised in," Mustard said. "I am just super grateful and happy that I could even be named, or have a day in this city, because everything I do is for the city."

Mustard was also dubbed the ambassador for the of the Boys & Girls Club who benefited from the resources of the organization. He explained that the Boys & Girls Club was vital in helping him find his passion in music.

"I am truly excited to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles," he continued. "They are truly doing the important work to prepare youth to graduate from high school with a plan to support them in becoming the next generation of leaders in our community. Mentors, like my Uncle Tyrei, helped me see the possibilities of a career in music and production—I want to do the same for thousands of youth at the Clubs and help them fulfill their own personal dreams."

Aside from his recent honor, his new album Perfect Tendrops on June 28th. He'll also be opening up for Meek Mill and Future on the Legendary Nights tour.

