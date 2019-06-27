Mustard (formerly known as DJ Mustard) has been known as one of the top hip-hop producers in the world for a long time. He constantly comes up with innovative ideas for West Coast bops, collaborating with his 10 Summers crew to drop absolute smashes. For the last month, Mustard has been teasing his next album, dropping "Pure Water" with the Migos and his new cut with YG, Tyga, A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky. We knew the tracklisting for Perfect Ten was on the way and alas, it has been unveiled today.



Thankfully, Mustard's new album has not been loaded with tons of filler. These days, artists and producers have been packing their albums with so much content that it's difficult to know where to start. Mustard took things back to the "quality over quantity" approach though, including ten songs on the album and keeping his theme consistent. As he always does, Mustard will be putting on for a relatively unknown artist by adding 1TakeJay to the introductory cut on Perfect Ten, starting off the joint with him. Other stars, like A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Meek Mill, Playboi Carti and others have also all been confirmed. Of course, his protege Ella Mai is also featured on the body of work.

It looks like tomorrow will finally be the day where we receive new posthumous music from Nipsey Hussle too. The late Los Angeles legend will be featured on the final song "Perfect Ten," closing out the project and leaving things on a bittersweet note. Check out the full tracklist below and let us know which one you're most looking forward to.