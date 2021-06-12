mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Migos Tap Justin Bieber To Round Out "What You See"

Erika Marie
June 12, 2021 02:45
191 Views
20
0
MigosMigos
Migos

What You See
Migos Feat. Justin Bieber

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The track is pulled from Migos's latest release, "Culture III." What do you think of the album so far?


Hip Hop fans have been praising and scrutinizing Culture III for the better part of 24 hours since it dropped, and Migos are excited about the responses. The project has been applauded by other artists in the Rap industry, including Jay-Z who reportedly texted his thoughts to Quavo. Hov apparently thought "Avalanche" was a "beautiful" song and congratulated Quavo on Culture III's release. Unsurprisingly, the Atlanta rapper shared a screenshot of the brief exchange online.

On Culture III, Migos added a few signature features from artists like Drake and Cardi B, but another fan favorite was "What You See" featuring Justin Bieber. This is a reunion for Quavo and Bieber who famously collaborated on "Intentions" last year and back in 2017, they appeared together on DJ Khaled's "I'm The One" along with Chance The Rapper.

"What You See" finds each of the men spitting lyrics to their ladies, solidifying their commitment while insisting that they shouldn't doubt their love. Stream "What You See" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

All these hoes you think I'm talkin' to, mean nothin' to me (Who?)
Hop on the jet, come with me, and come live comfortably (Come)
I ain't bringin' my gang, you ain't bringin' your friends, we don't need no company (Nah)
If I hit me a lick, and I told you I'm hot, would you go on a run with me? (Run)
Trying to check my phone, look at my messages, see who I'm messagin' (Check it)

Migos
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  191
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Migos Justin Bieber Culture III culture 3
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Migos Tap Justin Bieber To Round Out "What You See"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject