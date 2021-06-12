Migos Tap Justin Bieber To Round Out "What You See"

Hip Hop fans have been praising and scrutinizing Culture III for the better part of 24 hours since it dropped, and Migos are excited about the responses. The project has been applauded by other artists in the Rap industry, including Jay-Z who reportedly texted his thoughts to Quavo. Hov apparently thought "Avalanche" was a "beautiful" song and congratulated Quavo on Culture III's release. Unsurprisingly, the Atlanta rapper shared a screenshot of the brief exchange online.

On Culture III, Migos added a few signature features from artists like Drake and Cardi B, but another fan favorite was "What You See" featuring Justin Bieber. This is a reunion for Quavo and Bieber who famously collaborated on "Intentions" last year and back in 2017, they appeared together on DJ Khaled's "I'm The One" along with Chance The Rapper.

"What You See" finds each of the men spitting lyrics to their ladies, solidifying their commitment while insisting that they shouldn't doubt their love. Stream "What You See" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

All these hoes you think I'm talkin' to, mean nothin' to me (Who?)

Hop on the jet, come with me, and come live comfortably (Come)

I ain't bringin' my gang, you ain't bringin' your friends, we don't need no company (Nah)

If I hit me a lick, and I told you I'm hot, would you go on a run with me? (Run)

Trying to check my phone, look at my messages, see who I'm messagin' (Check it)