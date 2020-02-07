Justin Bieber & Quavo Give Back To Those In Need & Hang Out With Kids In "Intentions" Visual

They were spotted at a Los Angeles daycare recently filming the music video for their collaboration, and now Justin Bieber and Quavo deliver their single "Intentions." Bieber's forthcoming anticipated project Changes is rumored to drop this March, so the singer has issued a heavy rollout in recent weeks. He's shared his chart-topping "Yummy" single along with its Summer Walker remix, and Bieber has also revealed his up-close-and-personal docuseries Seasons.

In the opening for their music video for "Intentions," Bieber and Quavo highlight stories of people who have overcome hardships or are enduring obstacles while attempting to make their dreams come true. Those featured along with their families are shown throughout the visual, as well, with a motivational message that we're all capable of and have the ability to overcome anything that is stacked against us.

Bieber is filmed surprising the regular folks who are helping to uplift their communities and both he and Quavo are shown kicking it with kids. Check out the light-hearted pop bop and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Shout-out to your mom and dad for makin' you

Standin' ovation, they did a great job raisin' you

When I create, you're my muse

That kind of smile that makes the news

Can't nobody throw shade on your name in these streets

Triple threat, you're a boss, you a bae, you a beast