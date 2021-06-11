Migos & Drake Are "Having Our Way" On "Culture III" Single

It's always fire when Migos and Drake link up on a track, and they're hoping that fans love their latest reunion, "Having Our Way." On Friday (June 11), Migos shared their anticipated album Culture III, their first full release in years. The Atlanta trio has returned triumphantly with a star-studded list of features that includes their longtime friend and fellow hitmaker, Drake.

Aside from the OVO mogul aiding in the chatter about the track, Quavo's "Bentley" mention has given fans yet another reason to rehash his recent messy breakup with Saweetie. If you recall, there were rumors going around that Quavo had the Bentley he gifted her repossessed, and it looks as if he casually mentions that on the track.

“The greatest album of this year. The greatest album of the summer,” Quavo recently told Complex. “It’s back open. I feel like this album going to open up the world. We’re having fun and smiling again, you know what I mean? Everybody’s been hurtin’, and going through this pandemic and losing loved ones... I feel like this is a breakthrough. This is the sonic boom to the new life and new world that we live in.”

Stream Migos's "Having Our Way" featuring Drake and let us know if they have a hit on their hands.

Quotable Lyrics

Havin' my way in the city, get pulled out your britches, you talkin' to trippin'

Go put all my cliques on, walkin', ain't slippin' (Walk)

Havin' my way, now this shit like a business

Load up the bases, now I feel like Cal Ripken (Ayy)

She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley (Skrrt)

(Skrrt-skrrt, get out, ooh)

[via]