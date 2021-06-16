Fresh off f Migos are making their media rounds. The Atlanta rap trio recently stopped by the Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show and debunked the longtime rumor that they almost signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music, and now, it appears that Migos have made a big appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

According to Complex, Migos' recent appearance on James Corden's show marks the first time that Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff have appeared together with the English comedian since 2018, when they all joined forces for the extremely popular "Migos Carpool Karaoke" video.

During the brief interview, Migos walk Corden through their typical day-to-day routine while in Las Vegas, which kicks off with a late-night performance, transitions into a studio session or party, and ultimately concludes with an extremely long stretch of gambling. Offset and Quavo reveal that they prefer to test their luck with Craps.

"We gambling from six probably all the way until noon," Quavo says at one point in the interview, and when saying that he and Offset often try to win $200,000 in the dice game, Offset confirms it to be true, saying, "Sound about right."

While Takeoff is quick to distance himself from his groupmate's extensive gambling, he does have a lot to say when the conversation shifts to alien conspiracy theories. When asked what they think Earth would be like in 50 years, Offset quickly rattles off "flying cars," but Takeoff and Quavo are convinced that aliens will be among us.

Surprisingly, both Takeoff and Quavo are confident that they'll be friends with the aliens, and Takeoff even admits to already being in contact with them. "He told me when they were coming so I can't spill the beans," Takeoff said while takes a moment to show off his alien astronaut chain. "But there’s gon’ be a lot going on."

Watch Migos' interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show below. The trio starts discussing gambling near the 0:53-mark, and the alien discussion begins much later, near the 3:39-mark.

