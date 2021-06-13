Migos released the highly-anticipated third installment of their Culture series Culure III this past Friday. With sales projections already estimating that the effort will push upwards of 150k units, their rigorous promotion of the effort definitely seemed to work. The trio is notably signed to Quality Control Music, their labelmates including Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, City Girls, Metro Marrs, and more.

After being independent for a small period, they eventually signed to the label in 2015. The following year, Kanye West announced that he had signed the trap stars to his GOOD Music imprint under a management deal, but these plans eventually dissolved. In a recent interview with Big Boy, the group touched on what exactly went down regarding the deal.



"Y'll were supposed to at one time sign with Kanye West?" asked Big Boy to the group as they played a true or false game. "False," responded Migos almost at the same time. "It was like, for management. It was a management deal," answered Quavo.

"Oh okay, but it wasn't like paperwork we signing to Kanye this is what's going down," asked Big Boy. "Nah, we was just talking. False for false," they further clarified.



This reflects a similar answer the group gave in an interview on Sway in the Morning back in 2017 when they explained they were having discussions about a management deal, but nothing was ever solidified.

It seems like Ye may have just been a bit eager with his announcement. Quavo also recently revealed that he and Pop Smoke were working on a joint project before his passing, touching on their close relationship.