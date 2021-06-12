Migos recently released the highly-anticipated third installment of their Culture series Culture III. Loaded with guest features from the likes of Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and more, the LP arrived just in time for summertime streaming.

In a recent sitdown interview, the Migos discussed their relationship with late Culture III collaborator Pop Smoke. They praised the Canarsie rapper's talent, while Quavo revealed that they had been working on a joint project before his passing.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

When asked about the significance of including Pop Smoke on the album, Quavo answered, "That was important, know what I'm saying. I had a relationship with Pop Smoke, we had a relationship with Pop Smoke, and it was just, important. We had so many records, me and him was bout to make an album. So I just felt like I had to put Pop on there."

He continued, "Rest in Peace to my dawg Pop, we just made so much good music. Us on a, New York drill beat is just like, magic."

As you know, Pop Smoke was slain in Los Angeles after thieves stormed into his rented mansion, taking off with the rapper's jewelry and leaving him with a fatal gunshot wound.

While we may never get to hear what a Pop Smoke x Quavo record would sound like, "Light It Up" on Culture III is the closest we may get. Be sure to stream it if you haven't already.