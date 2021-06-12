Cardi B is currently gearing up to release her highly-anticipated sophomore album. She's unleashed two singles from the project, "WAP" and "Up," both of which have gone on to become smash hits, imitating the success of her debut Invasion of Privacy era. As she readies the full rollout, in the meantime, she's been lending her vocals to various different artists.

In April, she appeared on DJ Khaled's album KHALED KHALED on the third track, "Big Paper." Most recently, she reunited with Migos again on their latest LP Culture III for the cut "Type Sh*t." She made a return to Instagram to offer promotional support to her hubby and his crew, sharing a sultry video of herself vibing to the track.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

"TYPE SH*T !!!CULTURE 3 out now ! Link in bio," penned the "Up" artist in the caption of the promotional clip. In the video, she changes between two looks as she raps the lyrics to her verse on the song. In one look, the Bronx native rocks a curly updo hairstyle with black shades and an abundance of silver chains. She wears a black leotard to complete the look, complementing it with black nails.

For the other look, she rocks a matching blue Marine Serre set paired with two Birkin bags. She switches her nail color to a blue and pink pattern for the second look in the promotional clip.

The post marks Cardi's first post of herself on the app since April. Along with the new video, she shared two different photos of Migos' Culture III album art, encouraging her 95 million followers to tune in.

As for Cardi, her sophomore effort is expected to arrive sometime this year. Check out her sultry promotional video below.