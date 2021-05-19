Vaccinations are up, masks are coming off, and Migos are ramping up to have the summer on smash. After a lengthy amount of teasing, the ATL trio has finally announced that the long-awaited album Culture III will finally be dropping next month. "Straightenin" dropped on Friday, setting the tone for Culture III but it appears with the world inching towards fully re-opening, Migos and the gang will be hosting an extravaganza in Las Vegas to celebrate.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Migos and Pollen have teamed up for a Culture III takeover in Las Vegas from Oct. 14th - 17th. The three-night affair includes a headlining set by Migos set as well as pool parties and club takeovers. "Migos is heading to Sin City in October! 3 days and nights of pool parties, club takeovers, special guests, and Migo nights! Expect the unexpected,” an announcement reads of the official Migos Twitter page.

Pollen is offering special travel packages accommodating the four-day and three-night stay in Vegas where there are reportedly other performances set to take place, along with the headlining Culture III set.

The ATL trio has already announced that they would be performing at Wireless Festival in the UK this fall which takes place from Sept. 10-12th.

Are you excited about the upcoming release of Culture III? Let us know in the comments below and peep their Las Vegas announcement below.