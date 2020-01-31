In Hollywood, it's not uncommon to see child actors grow up to be adults who often are in trouble with the law. If they don't find themselves behind bars, many former child actors deal with emotional or mental issues, or possibly drug or alcohol addictions. Often, it's all of the above. The thrust into fame at a young age is something children struggle coping with, especially if as they grow older they find it difficult to maintain the level of celebrity they held as a youngster.



Shaun Weiss was a comedic actor in his younger days, picking up roles on The Cosby Show, Boy Meets World, Freaks and Geeks, City Guys, Webster, Charles in Charge, and most notably as Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks series. However, in recent years, the 40-year-old has made headlines for his troubles with law enforcement more than his acting career. In August 2018, he was taken into custody for public intoxication. Four months later, he was arrested for shoplifting.

It was reported on Wednesday (January 29) that Weiss was once again put in jail. On Sunday (January 26), the former actor was arrested in Marysville, California, around 7:00 a.m. on charges of residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance. It's believed that he was high on methamphetamine. According to police, Weiss broke into a garage before shattering the window of the car inside. The owner of the home heard the noise and called police who, upon arrival, found Weiss sitting inside of the vehicle. His bail has reportedly been set at $52,500.