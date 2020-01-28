Former NFL star Antonio Brown has reportedly been freed from house arrest and will no longer have to wear an ankle GPS monitor while he awaits trial stemming from his altercation with a moving truck driver earlier this month.

According to ESPN, Circuit Judge Michael Usan agreed to let Brown off house arrest to fulfill contractual obligations, but he still has to check in with court personnel daily.

Although he is free to move about the country, AB must surrender his passport and he is still prohibited from possession weapons and ammunition. Furthermore, Brown has been instructed to undergo a mental health evaluation as well as random drug tests.

Brown, 31, is accused of throwing rocks at a moving company's truck and attacking the driver over a payment dispute at his home in Hollywood, Florida. As a result, he is facing charges of burglary with battery and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, as well as one count of criminal mischief.

After learning of the judge's ruling on Tuesday, Brown posted a video on his Instagram Live, where he showed off his ankle monitor before saying, "I'm about to get this taken off. I'm free to go." He then took to twitter, sending an open invite for his followers to come train with him in Fort Lauderdale.