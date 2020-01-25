After he was arrested on suspicion of robbery charges early Friday morning, it has been reported that YG has been released from jail on bond. The rapper was taken into police custody after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies showed up to his doorstep with both a search warrant and arrest warrant related to a robbery case. The officers proceeded to conduct a raid on his San Fernando home, which resulted in his arrest. His bail was set at $250,000.

Police officials have yet to release any details relating to his charges. YG's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has raised suspicions about the whole arrest. "This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them. YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details ... we are learning about this case through the media," he said. "Rest assured, my client will be cleared of all charges, if they even survive past the arraignment." YG's arraignment will take place on Tuesday; however, it has yet to be confirmed whether or not he will still be performing at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, as he was scheduled to partake in a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle alongside Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Roddy Ricch, and Kirk Franklin.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET

It is for this reason, then, that the timing of the arrest also struck Tacopina as fairly coincidental. "YG has a performance scheduled at The Grammy's Sunday where he will honor Nipsey Hussle...so the timing is suspect, to put it mildly," Tacopina added. The Game agreed, as he took to Twitter to express similar sentiments. "Funny how @YG gets arrested the weekend of the Grammy’s when he’s supposed to hit the stage in Nip’s honor. #LAPDtheBiggestGangHere," he wrote.