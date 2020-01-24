YG seems to have found himself in further trouble with the law. According to TMZ, the rapper was arrested and booked for robbery after the Los Angeles Sheriff's County conducted a raid on his San Fernando home. Police said that they arrived at his home at roughly 4 a.m. with a search warrant as well as an arrest warrant related to a robbery case.



The rapper's SUV has been connected to a murder case but it's unclear if the robbery arrest had anything to do with that case. Reps from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said they're close to solving the case. However, the rapper's denied any sort of association to the incident. His escalade was involved in a high-speed pursuit which resulted in a fatal shooting that killed a 65-year-old bystander on a bicycle.

"I was nowhere near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on the Fourth of July and didn't learn of these events until after they happened," he said to the tabloid website when the news broke.

A few weeks after the shooting in July, a house leased in the Hollywood Hills by YG was raided. The rapper wasn't at the home at the time of the raid but one person is known to have been arrested. We'll keep you posted on updates.