YG was arrested earlier today after his home was raided by the Los Angeles' Sheriff's Department. Authorities had a search warrant as well as an arrest warrant. It's still unclear if this case is related to the murder case involving his murder case but his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has suspicions about the case.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the rapper's bail has been set at $250K. Tacopina, though, believes the entire arrest is suspicious, at least based on the time of it. "This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them. YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details ... we are learning about this case through the media," Tacopina said. "Rest assured, my client will be cleared of all charges, if they even survive past the arraignment."

But the timing of this arrest has drawn major suspicions more than anything else. Tacopino suggested that the timing of the arrest raises many question since YG was supposed to perform at the Grammys on Sunday. "YG has a performance scheduled at The Grammy's Sunday where he will honor Nipsey Hussle ... so the timing is suspect, to put it mildly," he added.

Tacopina isn't the only one who thinks that it's suspicious. In fact, The Game was much more blatant about his feelings towards YG's situation.

"Funny how YG gets arrested the weekend of the Grammy's when he's supposed to hit the stage in Nip's honor. #LAPDTheBiggestGangHere," The Game tweeted.