Since news of Nipsey Hussle's tragic death surfaced on March 31, 2019, there have been plenty of people who have come forward to claim close relationships with the rapper. People shared their encounters with the slain emcee and others even tattooed Nipsey's face on their bodies. "Nipsey Blue" became a worldwide phenomenon as the public embraced the color that is used on cars, hair dye, and nail polish. The love for Nipsey Hussle was evident, but in a new series of photos, Lauren London shows that she's continuing his legacy with a core crew, including his All Money In team.

In the caption of her photos, Lauren only writes the hashtag "#HussleAndMotivate" as she stands as the First Lady of Nipsey's legacy. She's surrounded by four others including YG, Killa Twan, PacMan Da GunMan, and J. Stone, the latter of whom recently called out those showing "fake love" to the late rapper. Everyone in the pictures is suited up in The Marathon Clothing tracksuits by PUMA, and in one solo flick, Lauren shows off her TMC sweatshirt with a motivational statement.

"We (The Marathon Clothing) honor the endurance and unwavering faith of those that never quit," the shirt reads. "Our products represent their testimony. Life is a marathon." Check out a few more images of the "#HussleAndMotivate" 'Gram campaign, and make sure to press play to watch the music video for Nipsey's single, "Hussle And Motivate" below.