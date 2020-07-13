You would think that, considering her close friendship with Jordyn Woods, a hangout sesh with Kylie Jenner would be off-limits but, apparently, Megan Thee Stallion doesn't live by the same rules as the rest of society.

After some big drama popped off between Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner over the Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal, one would not expect to see Kylie hanging out with Jordyn's friends. However, that's exactly what happened after she was spotted in the pool with Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

Stalli and Ky were listening to Pop Smoke in the pool, going Live on Instagram to show the world that they were united. The moment was pretty confusing for fans, who wondered about the status of Meg's friendship with Jordyn because of it. Tory Lanez popped up from out of nowhere too, but we're used to seeing him by the Houston star's side.

"Now wait a damn minute ain’t Megan and Jordyn like besties??" asked somebody on Twitter. "There’s something about Megan thee stallion & Kylie Jenner hanging out together that doesn’t sit well with my spirit," said another.

For all we know, Jordyn may have been chilling on a beach chair outside of the camera's view. She also could be cool with Meg building a friendship with her best-friend-turned-mortal-enemy.

Do you find it weird that Kylie and Megan were together?

