When everything went down between Jordyn Woods and Khloé Kardashian, many believed that Kylie's best friend would be blacklisted from the entertainment industry. The Kardashians have so much pull but apparently, the cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson only helped Woods further her career. In fact, this is probably the most success the model has ever experienced in her life. She's been mingling with all the right people too, making friends in high places and proving that life after the Kardashians is possible. Recently, she's been bonding hard with Megan Thee Stallion, the hottest female rapper of the moment, and the two linked up once again to show their Hot Girl Summer goals in a ravishing swimsuit photo.

Megan Thee Stallion has been celebrating the success of her new single "Hot Girl Summer," which features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. The track is arguably the highest-performing joint from her catalog and it's only been out for a matter of weeks. Flexing Hot Girl Summer goals, she teamed up with her girl Jordyn Woods to deliver even more thirst-quenching shots. The latest one has the two beautiful ladies out on the tennis court in their cut-out swimsuits, serving all kinds of looks to their followers. There is no denying that these two take the cake with this photo. There is no levelling up from here -- this is Hot Girl Summer at its finest.