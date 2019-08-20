There have been plenty of lists going around this summer. Best rappers, best producers, best female artists...even best hoes. Yet, if there was one for "Social Media Figure to Best Capitalize From a Scandal in 2019," it would, hands down, go to Jordyn Woods. The 21-year-old was at the center of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal just months ago, and before that time, she was known to the world just as Kylie Jenner's BFF.

However, Jordyn must have taken notes from the Kardashian-Jenner crew on how to make the most out of negativity in the media, because ol' girl has been booked and busy. She's been featured on magazine covers, traveled the world hitting up festivals, been cast for roles on television shows, solidified endorsement deals, and even starred in Rick Ross's music video for his single "Big Tyme."

Last week, Jordyn popped up on Instagram with everyone's bestie Megan Thee Stallion. The ladies posed together for a thirst trap photo and in an Instagram Story clip, they were seen riding around in a convertible jamming to Chris Brown and Drake's "No Guidance." The pair showed off their friendship once again on Instagram Live on Monday as Megan was answering questions from fans and Jordyn was playing it coy in the background. Jordyn did turn around and give a little shake before heading off camera.

Meanwhile, Megan is being hailed as the unproblematic female rapper who is able to be friends with just about everyone, no matter who is beefing with whom, so don't be surprised if one day Kylie shows up with Thee Stallion wanting to drive the boat, as well.