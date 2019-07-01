Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is finally over and the last episode showed the behind the scenes happenings of when Jordyn Woods shockingly kissed Tristan Thompson, Khloe's baby father. The scandal made headlines when it first happened, leading Jordyn to be kicked to the curb and cut from the Kardashian loyalties.

The final episode showed just how much Khloe was heartbroken from the event but also equally as angry, where she called Tristan and Jordyn both fat, leading many to respond on Twitter.



Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

"Those both fat f--king assholes! Don't f--king lie to me though about lying though. Don't f--king say you didn't do something that you f--king did when you both f--king told me you kissed bitches! You're a f--king LIAR!" Khloe yelled to someone on the phone, who claimed Jordyn and Tristan didn't really kiss.

Her fit of rage lead many to call Khloe out for referring to Jordyn as "fat," even though it was expressed in a drunken state. "Khloe called Jordyn fat? this is your body positivity queen? the same person who has a tv show about helping people reach their goal weight?" one user tweeted, while another added, "Khloe calling Jordyn fat but is a mentor to people who struggle with their weight now that is disgusting."

