Megan Thee Stallion is being pegged to become the next huge female rap sensation. The last few years have been dominated by Nicki Minaj but last year, she made some room for Cardi B to join her at the top of the rankings. Those two have seemingly been feuding for the last twelve months and during their beef, Megan Thee Stallion decided to creep into the spotlight, striking gold with her hit single "Big Ole Freak." The success of Fever has solidified her space in the game and the H-Town Hottie has just reached a new height with her new track "Hot Girl Summer."

Releasing the cut with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign last week, Young Tina Snow is fully striving with her new song. According to Juicy J, the anthem has been sold over 200,000 times in its first week, which marks the first song he's produced since the Three 6 Mafia days to hit that milestone. That's not the only achievement Meg is celebrating because, according to Rolling Stone, she worked hard enough for the track to debut at the top spot on their weekly chart. The famed music magazine launched their own chart several months ago, going up against Billboard, and Megan Thee Stallion is likely grateful to become the first-ever woman to get a collaborative single at the top of the chart in its debut.

Congratulations to Megan, Nicki and Ty. Listen to the song below.