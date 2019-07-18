Megan Thee Stallion is the founder of the term "hot girl summer" which means she gets the right to oversee the applicants who claim they are giving off the heat this season. "Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party etc," Megan wrote when explaining the definition.



We just posted about Jada Pinkett Smith's stunning Instagram share that sees her tanning on a yacht, with a caption that declares her as yet another hot girl for the summer. Just moments after it's been posted, Megan has come through to welcome Jada to the club, commenting: "Hot Girl Jada has entered the chat," with tons of heart-eye emojis.

Megan Thee Stallion's has rubbed off on people in a loving way. We just posted about Miley Cyrus who shared a clip to her Twitter that saw her twerking to Megan's music, clearly co-signing the Houston raised rapper along with Nicki Minaj who announced her thirst for the "Cash Shit" rapper. The 24-year-old was understandably on 2019's XXL Freshman list and as per her freestyle for the publication, there's no denying why she got the chosen spot.