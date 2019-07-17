Earlier this year, Ayesha Curry found herself in the news for her comments about feeling desired by men she encounters in the street. Now, she's back with some more wisdom for us all as she attempted to explain what a Hot Girl Summer is. The term has been thrown around for weeks, being popularized by musical acts Megan Thee Stallion and City Girls. Houston Hottie Meg can be given credit for making the phrase one of the biggest things this year as City Boys and Hot Girls compete to see who will come out on top at the end of August. Ayesha Curry's definition of the viral craze didn't necessarily impress that many folks -- in fact, it was lacking in many areas -- so Megan Thee Stallion decided to elaborate on the true definition of a Hot Girl Summer.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ayesha Curry seems to think it comes from a song performed by the City Girls and while Yung Miami and JT have been strong forces in enjoying their own Hot Girl Summers, Megan Thee Stallion should really be the one speaking on this. She explained her personal meaning of the phrase on Twitter. "Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident,living YOUR truth , being the life of the party etc," said the rapper.

Curry wasn't too far off but she did need some help from the Houston native. Put some respeck on Meg's name!