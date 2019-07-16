There's this narrative in the hip-hop community that Nicki Minaj doesn't ever show love to her fellow female rappers. The superstar has been in the business for over a decade and throughout her career, she's been one of the only women to achieve such significant heights in rap. During her run, she's consistently shouted out the females that came before her. While she's had her differences with some of them, Nicki tends to always show love to people like Foxy Brown and others. Although people love to pit her against Cardi B, there are now those who are waiting for Minaj to say something about Megan Thee Stallion, the Houston Hottie emerging as one of the top three most popular female emcees. Finally, the star has acknowledged Meg, falling for her recent thirst trap and coming through with a series of emojis.

Megan Thee Stallion announced this week that she was teaming up with Hype Williams on her new movie, running through her Fever mixtape. Before we get that though, it was back to the regularly scheduled programming for Tina Snow as she posed in her animal-pattern bikini, showing off her best angles and reminding everyone of her gorgeous body goals. The thirst trap caught many with their jaws on the ground with Nicki Minaj leading the pack, commenting a number of tongue emojis.

The next time someone tries to say that Nicki Minaj isn't supportive of any other female rappers, remember this.