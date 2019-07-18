If you haven't already heard, this summer is also known as the hot girl summer which means hunnies everywhere are throwing on their best fits and posting up on Instagram letting everyone know that they too are contributing to the heat. The term was coined by Megan Thee Stallion who jumped on Twitter yesterday to explain the meaning in full. "Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party etc," she wrote.

It looks as though the term has made its way to Jada Pinkett Smith who's currently vacationing with her family over in Greece and Italy. The 47-year-old shared an image to Instagram, that sees her posted up in a two-piece string bikini smiling wide in the direction of the sun, while the rays accentuate her toned frame.

"I'LL take that joyful hot girl summer thank you🌞✨" she captioned the image.

Jada has previously discussed her confidence and how she smiles at herself in the mirror every morning, grateful for overcoming the various life battles.

“Just take care of yourself. To me, that’s the biggest beauty secret ever. It’s the deepest self-love," she said. "When you love yourself, it shows. It’s such a process. It’s hard. It’s not one pill you can take. It’s not one thing you can do. It’s a process and a journey. And one day you wake up and go, ‘I’ve gotten to the next step.’ And one day, you go, ‘I’m (expletive) awesome.”