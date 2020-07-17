More reports about the shooting involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion are pouring in. The world was shocked to learn that Megan Thee Stallion had to undergo surgery after someone shot her in the foot multiple times. News circulated that Megan and Tory Lanez were arrested outside of a mansion in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles, but the Houston rapper came forward to deny those claims. She said she was a victim of a targeted attack and was never taken into custody.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

Fans have been trying to piece together what happened on that fateful evening, and as expected, reports are unfolding. Earlier today, Page Six reported that Tory allegedly shot Megan, and now TMZ states that he may be claiming that it was all an accident. According to TMZ, Tory, Megan, and Megan's best friend Kelsey were inside of a "chauffeur-driven SUV" when an altercation occurred inside. Tory and Megan allegedly got into an argument, so Megan and Kelsey said they wanted to leave the vehicle.

TMZ reports that Tory fired off shots inside of the car, striking Megan in the feet. However, Tory wasn't arrested for a shooting, but he was taken in on weapons charges. Initially, Megan reportedly told authorities that she'd cut her feet on glass. TMZ states that not all witnesses are cooperating with authorities, but an alleged video related to the incident is said to exist.

Megan's bodyguard, Justin Edison, also came forward with a message of his own. He said he wasn't present during the altercation, but he claims Megan won't be making a move without him and "some n*ggas who don't aim at feet."

