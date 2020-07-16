It looks like there might now be an answer regarding the big question everyone's asked over the past few days 24 hours: Who shot Megan Thee Stallion? Though Tory Lanez was arrested with a gun, everyone suspected that he may have been protecting Meg during some sort of kerfuffle when shots rang out. However, as Meg revealed that she was indeed shot and refused to identify herself as the victim in the crime but the latest reports seemingly confirm what people have been suspecting over the past day.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sources close to the situation told PageSix that it was Tory who fired at Meg Thee Stallion, after all. "Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” the source said. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

Police, however, have not confirmed whether this video actually exists, saying that any video evidence would "not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.”

"The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privilege to what the detectives have right now," a spokesperson continued.

Tory Lanez is currently charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He posted $35K bail and was released at 10:05 a.m. on Sunday morning.

