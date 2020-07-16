The mystery surrounding what led up to Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the foot multiple times continues to stir up conspiracy theories. Recently, news broke that both Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez had been arrested after they were spotted in a car together, but the "Girls in the Hood" rapper stepped forward to say that she was a victim. Megan gave her side of the story and stated that she was never taken into custody, however, she has shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital where she underwent surgery to have bullets removed. Tory was arrested and held on weapons charges.

Lil Ju, the producer who worked with Megan on her EPs Suga and Fever, tweeted to Tory Lanez, "Count your f*cking days." Later, a fan sent out a tweet saying that Megan's representative told the public that Tory was defending the Texas rapper, but Lil Ju hinted that wasn't the case. "I hope y’all don’t believe he was defending her! This a bullsh*t story," Lil Ju responded.

He also wrote "Amen" to a tweet from Josh Norman about things done in the dark coming to the light. The saga continues. Check out his posts below.