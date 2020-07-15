In the aftermath of Tory Lanez's recent arrest, which appears to have coincided with Megan Thee Stallion getting shot in the foot, Lil Ju, a producer who worked on Meg's Suga and Fever EPs, appears to have tweeted and deleted a threat towards Tory. It all started when Tory was arrested on a gun charge over the weekend while Megan was in the car with him. It was then revealed that Megan had been rushed to the hospital with a foot injury following Tory's arrest, but at the time, it was reported that the injury had been caused by broken glass. Footage released on Wednesday (July 15th) showed Meg in handcuffs as Tory was hauled off in a cop car, but the rapper later broke her silence on the whole situation, clarifying that she was never arrested and that she had actually been shot in the foot.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," Meg explained. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets." Although she never specifies who exactly shot her "with the intention to physically harm" her, many naturally made the assumption that Tory was involved somehow, with some even jumping to the conclusion that he was the one who pulled the trigger. A since-deleted tweet from Meg's producer, Lil Ju, fuels this speculation, as he warned Tory to "count your f*cking days."

The tweet has since disappeared and Lil Ju has yet to elaborate on this threat, but it's no doubt suspicious that he would say this to Tory given the circumstances.