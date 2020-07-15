After a situation popped off at a house party, Tory Lanez was arrested on a gun charge and Megan Thee Stallion was taken to the hospital with a foot injury as police stopped them in the same car. The pair of rappers have not spoken about what happened, or what led to Tory's arrest, but a new video shows that Megan was also placed in handcuffs for a short time.

The video, which was shared by Worldstar Hip Hop, is being circulated as it shows Megan Thee Stallion being placed in handcuffs during Tory Lanez's arrest. She is still wearing her bikini from the house party they were at. An alleged altercation took place outside of the Hollywood Hills home they partied at, which led to both rappers landing in a world of trouble.

Megan was listed as a victim in the alleged altercation by police.

Not much is known about what happened. We will keep you updated as more news breaks out.

Tory Lanez's arrest report was released to the public, which lists his height and weight, causing people to roast the star for his smaller stature. Tory is described as 5'3" and 120 pounds.

How do you think they will explain what happened?