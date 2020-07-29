Everyone is sending love to Megan Thee Stallion right now, following her shooting incident earlier this month. Nobody is quite sure of what exactly went down but it's being alleged that Tory Lanez fired shots at her and struck her in both feet as she was exiting their car.

Returning to social media in full stride, Megan has been sharing some of the thoughtful messages and care packages that her friends have been sending her, including from Rihanna and Lizzo.

As she celebrated the success of her hit single "Savage" with Beyoncé, Meg snuck in one more post to show how Queen Bey has been treating her to some flowers and a card to wish her well following such a traumatic experience.

"Queen, Sending You All My Love," wrote Beyonce on a piece of paper accompanying a beautiful floral arrangement.

The message was packaged in a gallery of pictures meant to show off the success of her hit track. "Savage" has officially surpassed three million sales in the United States. Her mixtape Suga also moved over 500,000 equivalent units, becoming the rapper's fastest project to reach that mark.

Let's continue sending Megan positive thoughts as she recovers and gets back to the grind. She's already begun teasing some new music, which we can't wait for.