Celebrities are stepping forward to lend support to Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper is recovering after having surgery for gunshot wounds to both of her feet. Over recent weeks, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have been hot topics of conversation after they were detained by police. Megan was released and sent to a hospital to tend to her injuries, but Tory Lanez was arrested. After sharing bits of her story on Instagram Live yesterday, Megan received a few cards and kind words from friends, including Rihanna and Lizzo.

Rihanna sent Megan a Savage x Fenty goodie bag along with a card, and Lizzo sent Meg a bag of treats and a stuffed animal to help put a smile on her face. Megan Thee Stallion thanked Lizzo on the Gram in her Instagram Story and shared a peek into her gift. "I f*cking love you thank you," Meg wrote with a crying face emoji.

Meanwhile, the Stallion's fans have launched a Change.org petition calling for Tory Lanez's deportation to his home country of Canada. The singer hasn't been named as a suspect in the case but he was originally arrested on a felony gun charge for carrying a concealed weapon. He reportedly bonded out the following day.